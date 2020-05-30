This week, Scott Wyden Kivowitz kicked things off, giving us three photography challenges to do while we’re at home. Then, Bryan Esler had an interview with Adobe’s Sharad Mangalick, talking about the state of Lightroom.

Lauri Novak told us how to create opportunity through mistakes, while Andrew Ford walked us through the benefits of monitor calibration. Julie Powell told us how to fix portrait blemishes in less than 30 seconds, and finally, Vanelli talked with metal printing expert Mirza Izic.