This week, Bob Coates kicked things off my combining equipment from Olympus and Panasonic together for focus stacking, while Eric Renno walked us through some hidden features for Levels and Curves in Photoshop.

Jeremy Gray discussed why it’s important to have a telephoto lens in your landscape kit, while Bryan Esler showed off organizational practices in Capture One. Finally, Nate Torres tackled the debate as to whether women are better at judging color, and Rich Harrington gave us an in-depth look at the new Lume Cube Panel Mini.