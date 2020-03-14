This week, Bob Coates told us about Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, an organization that captures life’s most precious moments. Mykii Liu gave us a great Windows-based alternative to the MacBook Pro, while Bryan Esler gave us best business and photography practices when preparing for Coronavirus. Julie Powell walked us through still life photography, and finally, Lauri Novak told us about the great cause that is Special Kids Photography of America.

Capturing life at its most delicate moments: Becoming a NILMDTS photographer - When tragedy befalls a family through infant loss there is an opportunity to give an amazing gift. To the family — and yourself. The gift
Acer’s ConceptD 7 gives Windows users a powerful Mac alternative - Acer has been stepping up their game by entering a slew of options for digital creators to their line of gaming laptops. The ConceptD 7
How to prepare for Coronavirus as a photographer - As a photographer, how can you be best prepared for dealing with Coronavirus? Learn what precautions to take and how to best handle client questions.
What is considered still life? - Most people believe that still life is just flowers and kitchen stuff, but it’s much more than that. It’s true that I photograph a lot
Father and son photo Special Kids Photography of America: Photographing children with special needs - While wandering the show floor at WPPI, I came across the Special Kids Photography of America booth, which had images of special needs children displayed.

