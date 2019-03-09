Weekly Wrap-Up: March 3-9, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published during the last 7 days on Photofocus. This week we posted articles on why non-wedding and portrait photogs would go to WPPI, a first look of the Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera, lighting with the Spiffy Specklur Core kit, Blackmagic RAW for Pocket Cinema Camera 4k and learning the basics for flying UAVs. Good reading!

WPPI for non-wedding and non-portrait photographers - Having just returned from attending the WPPI show in Las Vegas I wanted to give you a non-wedding/non-portrait photographer’s perspective on the show. While WPPI — known as the Wedding & Portrait Photographer’s Conference — is geared toward wedding and portrait photographers, there are several options for those of us who do not fit into…

Nikon Z6 first impressions - Before picking up the Nikon Z6, I had some doubts about the new Z system Nikon created. First and foremost is the elephant so obviously in the room. The single card slot that only accepts an XQD card, and soon a CFexpress card. Fortunately, CFexpress will make memory cards less expensive for the Z system.…

First impression of the Spiffy Speckular Core Kit - I was recently sent the Spiffy Speckular Core Kit along with the Spiffy Expansion Kit. The Speckular kit is a really unique daylight balanced LED light that can be configured into a variety of different shapes and sizes. It is fully dimmable and perfect for both video and stills. What comes in the core kit?…

Blackmagic adds Blackmagic RAW to Pocket Cinema Camera 4K & drops CinemaDNG - Blackmagic Designs just released firmware 6.2 for the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. This update removes the CinemaDNG format and adds Blackmagic RAW to the camera. The company is saying that they did this because of legal issues regarding the CinemaDNG format. Blackmagic also stated that compared to CinemaDNG format, Blackmagic RAW is a much more modern and…