Bob Coates kicked off the week with a great look at the FotoPro Eagle E-6H tripod for nature photographers, and then Mykii Liu gave us an in-depth look at different hard drives to consider in celebration of World Backup Day.

From there, Jeremy Gray taught us about revisiting old images and applying new techniques, while Darren Miles reviewed the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 lens for Sony cameras. Finally, Andrew Ford showed how to easily remove background noise with Adobe Audition.

