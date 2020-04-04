Bob Coates kicked off the week with a great look at the FotoPro Eagle E-6H tripod for nature photographers, and then Mykii Liu gave us an in-depth look at different hard drives to consider in celebration of World Backup Day.

From there, Jeremy Gray taught us about revisiting old images and applying new techniques, while Darren Miles reviewed the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 lens for Sony cameras. Finally, Andrew Ford showed how to easily remove background noise with Adobe Audition.

Looking for more inspiration?

multi-purpose tripod head michael green fotopro FotoPro Eagle E-6H offers perfect setup for nature photographers - My favorite piece of kit from the trade show floor at this year’s WPPI conference was a tripod with multipurpose gimbal head from FotoPro. FotoPro
Choosing the best type of drives for your DAS or NAS - There are so many options for hard drives at the moment that it can be super confusing, slow performing or even money draining if you
Revisiting old images and applying new techniques to improve your portfolio - With many people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, photography can offer us an escape from anxiety and boredom. However, you don’t necessarily
Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art: Well-built, value-priced and compelling third-party option - (Editor’s Note: We welcome Darren Miles to Photofocus. Based in Naples, FL, Darren is a photographer who specializes in capturing architecture, weddings, family portraits and
Remove background audio noise with the Noise Reduction effect in Adobe Audition - There are many times that background noise interferes with your recording. You could be on a shoot in an office building and the air conditioner

