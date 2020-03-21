This week, James Maher started out the week by giving us five common mistakes that photographers make. Then, Bryan Esler reviewed the new Olympus 12-45mm f/4 PRO lens, followed by Erin Holmstead showing us how to make a DIY light wand. Finally, Levi Sim told us how to best photograph boys, and we talked about the latest Luminar 4.2 update.

Looking for more inspiration? Be sure to check out The Artists’ Notebook, where we’re giving you inspirational articles, webinars and breakout sessions — all for free!