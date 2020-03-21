This week, James Maher started out the week by giving us five common mistakes that photographers make. Then, Bryan Esler reviewed the new Olympus 12-45mm f/4 PRO lens, followed by Erin Holmstead showing us how to make a DIY light wand. Finally, Levi Sim told us how to best photograph boys, and we talked about the latest Luminar 4.2 update.

Looking for more inspiration? Be sure to check out The Artists’ Notebook, where we’re giving you inspirational articles, webinars and breakout sessions — all for free!

Most Common Photography Mistakes The five most common (nontechnical) mistakes that photographers make - After years of teaching, I’ve had the privilege of reviewing the work of all types of photographers. And technical mistakes aside (of which there are
Olympus 12-45mm a great compact, pro option for micro four-thirds - When I first received the new Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO lens for review, I was a bit perplexed. Who was this lens
Creating a light wand for dramatic portraits - I was recently at WPPI and came across the Savage booth, which had their RGB Light Painter Pro LED Wand for attendees to try. I
Portrait Tips: How to photograph boys (let boys be boys) - If you’ve ever photographed a bunch of brothers all at once, you know they can be a handful. But the thing I’ve learned over the
Luminar 4.2 adds enhanced portrait tools, sky-based compositing - This morning, Skylum announced the latest update to its flagship Luminar software, version 4.2. This free update contains several enhancements to the existing feature set,

Win free prizes just for entering the Photofocus Celebrates 21 Years contest! Get started today.