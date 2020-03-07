With March officially underway, James Maher told us his thoughts on the new Fuji X100V camera, while Andrew Ford told us best practices in how to move from Photoshop to After Effects. Jeremy Gray continued his series on the Nikon Z system, Michele Grenier gave us her thoughts on some standout booths at WPPI and Levi Sim told us about using AF-C for still life macro photography.

Fuji X100V Review The new Fuji X100V: A review of the most important camera of the decade - Recently, Fujifilm released a fifth-generation update of their flagship X100 line with the Fujifilm X100V, an update two years in the making from their incredibly
Moving from Photoshop to After Effects - It may seem daunting to learn the robust interface of After Effects — Adobe’s visual effects, motion graphics and compositing application. But if you are
The state of the Nikon Z system, part two: Prime lenses - In my previous article surveying the state of Nikon’s mirrorless Z system, I looked at the trio of cameras currently available: The full frame Nikon
WPPI Mandalay Bay Vegas Looking back at WPPI - Looking back at WPPI without the fluff, just the real stuff. Here's my review of 10 exposing brands in a very short and sweet recap.
Are you nuts? You can’t use AF-C for macro photography! - I’ve done lots of close-up and macro photography in my career, and I’ve tried many methods to get better results. We know that focusing close

Win free prizes just for entering the Photofocus Celebrates 21 Years contest! Get started today.

 