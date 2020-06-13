This week, Michèle Grenier kicked things off, introducing us to the new SpyderX Photo Kit. Then, Bryan Esler told us about an awesome all-purpose lens for micro four-thirds … for under $500.

Jemma Pollari taught us some tricks on how to make tweens smile during photoshoots, Levi Sim taught us how to get rid of purple glare in eyeglasses and Giulio Sciorio tackled the current state of Adobe and Photoshop Camera.