This week, Bryan Esler kicked things off by revealing his top cameras of 2020 so far, while Michele Grenier showed us how to prepare a large multi-panel print.

Nate Torres explained how digital color works, and Levi Sim told us to get in the water! Finally, Darren Miles talked about the most underrated light modifier — the snoot. We hope you have a great Fourth of July weekend!

The top cameras of 2020 … so far - Today is National Camera Day, so I thought it’d be great to look back on the cameras released this year so far! While we’re waiting
How to prepare a large multi-panel print - Looking to create a huge wall-art impression? Here’s a simple five-step guide to help you prepare a large multi-panel print! 1. Target your client’s needs
Color by the numbers: How digital color works - Color plays a major role in photography. It can enhance an already well-captured photo and vice versa. With that being said, how much do you
Portrait Tips: Just get in the water! - I recently moved back to Cache Valley, UT, which is where I started my photography business 12 years ago. It was incredibly satisfying to receive
Crush your portraits with a snoot, the most underrated and underutilized light modifier - I’ve been a professional photographer since 2005 and in that time I’ve tried a TON of different lighting modifiers. Umbrellas, soft boxes, scrims, translucent umbrellas,

