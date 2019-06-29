Weekly Wrap-Up: June 23-29, 2019

This week, Julie Powell explored how to create and use presets in Lightroom Classic, Vanelli taught us about how to get a reliable backup solution on the cheap and Bob Coates got us ready for the big fireworks! Also this week, Kevin Ames presented a live webinar with Drobo, and Bryan Esler talked to us about photography etiquette in public spaces. Have a great holiday week!

Creating and using presets in Lightroom Classic to speed up your workflow - I am a big fan of using presets in Lightroom Classic to speed up your workflow. I find that you can create a certain look for a series and keep it completely cohesive throughout all the images in that series, without the need to continually compare what was achieved in the previous edit. These can…

Save money; buy cheap hard drives for your backup solution - Most photographers would rather invest in new camera gear instead of investing in a backup solution for their images. I get it — new camera gear is a lot more exciting than hard drives. Nonetheless, you need a solid backup solution. Here’s how you can stretch your budget and save money by buying cheaper hard…

Get fired up for fireworks - Fireworks come but once a tear for many of us. It calls for specialized settings in order to get the most out of our 30-40 minute opportunity each year. I know I’ve always got to go back and review previous year’s camera settings in order to improve my crop of good ones each time I…

Live webinar today @ 3:00 p.m. EDT: Preserving digital assets - Digital assets, photos, videos and music are valuable and much more vulnerable than film, tape or vinyl. A hard drive failure can wipe out years of memories not to mention music and movies. Remember, all hard drive die. Learn how your data can survive in this free webinar. Join in one hour at 3:00 p.m.…