This week, Andrew Ford reviewed the Fotopro T-Roc MAX Tripod, while Michele Grenier walked us through how to bring out HDR details in single image portraits.

Jemma Pollari showed how to use an off-camera flash and long exposure techniques to create a night portrait, Ken Lee told us how he finds interesting foregrounds and locations for night photography and finally, Bob Coates walked us through how to photograph a hummingbird without utilizing a flash.