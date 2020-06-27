This week, Andrew Ford reviewed the Fotopro T-Roc MAX Tripod, while Michele Grenier walked us through how to bring out HDR details in single image portraits.

Jemma Pollari showed how to use an off-camera flash and long exposure techniques to create a night portrait, Ken Lee told us how he finds interesting foregrounds and locations for night photography and finally, Bob Coates walked us through how to photograph a hummingbird without utilizing a flash.

Fotopro T-Roc MAX Tripod features solid, lightweight construction - When I received the Fotopro T-Roc MAX Professional tripod to review, my first impression was, “Wow, what solid construction, especially considering the light weight and
Cover HDR portrait Bring out striking HDR details with single image portraits! - You'll be excited to learn how HDR editing is now possible with a single image and extremely useful to bring out striking details in your portraits!
How I find interesting foregrounds and locations for night photography - My philosophy is that regardless of whether it you are photographing the night sky or not, it’s all about the composition, where the subject matter
How to use off-camera flash and long exposure to create a night portrait - I love nighttime photography. There is such a sense of magic in capturing a scene despite the lack of visible light. In this walkthrough, I
Hummingbird photography without a flash - For ultimate success in stopping hummingbird wings, a multiple flash setup with speedlights set to a 1/64 or 1/128 power is the way to go.

