Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Weekly Wrap-Up

Weekly Wrap-Up: July 7-13, 2019

As we unwrapped the new Photofocus.com this week, we saw a lot of great content to get your summer photography going!

We started the week off with Erin Holmstead discussing about how her dream client quickly became a nightmare, while Michele Grenier showed us how to take a beach volleyball portrait to the next level. Julie Powell then discussed photographing neutrals and minimal palettes in still life photography, and Vanelli discussed the benefits for photographers with TSA PreCheck.

Finally, we capped the week off with a piece by Chris Anson showing how to consolidate four external drives into a Drobo 5C, and Bob Coates showing some great firework composite techniques in post-processing. We hope you had a great week!

That time my dream client quickly became my worst nightmare - I used to think that a certain local boutique was my ideal client, so the day they posted on Instagram that they were looking for
Vision vs. reality: Artistic liberties in an action portrait - OK, you know what? I’ve kept this secret for too long. This pic does not entirely reflect the reality of the moment it was made.
Photographing neutrals and minimal palettes in still life photography - Working with white on white, on white … This week we are going to look at shooting with minimal color palettes and finding one beautiful
Photographers should get TSA PreCheck - I’m writing this article while waiting at the gate for my delayed flight in Phoenix heading to Orlando. My friend Richie and I just finished
Consolidating four external backup hard drives into one Drobo 5C - In this review, I’m going to share with you my experience in setting up of taking 4 external backup drives. I copied the data on
You photographed fireworks – now what? - We all love to get out to try and capture the spectacle of fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. Sometimes we do better than
Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 30-July 6, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 30-July 6, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 16-22, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 16-22, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 9-15, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 9-15, 2019

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.