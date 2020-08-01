This week, Bob Coates told us why the micro four-thirds format is still great, while Julie Powell showed how she uses Plotaverse for some amazing commercial photographs.

Bryan Esler reviewed the Tamron 28-200mm for Sony and Bob Coates explained how he finds similar photos in a snap. Levi Sim gave us a creative double exposure idea, and finally, Michèle Grenier walked us through the importance of color calibration.

Why the micro four-thirds format is still solid - Even in this day and age I am hearing from some photographers that the micro four-thirds format is not good enough. I disagree wholeheartedly! My
Creating commercial product shots with Plotaverse - I recently wrote a post about the fun you can have playing with Plotaverse software, but there is a serious side as well. In addition
Is the Tamron 28-200mm for Sony the latest and greatest all-purpose lens? - In my tests with the Sony a7 III, I tried out a few different lenses, one being the new Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD
Locate similar photos in a snap - I saw that Excire Search would help find images, but it is an Lightroom Classic-based plugin. At that point I didn’t give it much thought,
Portrait Tips: Try something new with old friends - I’ve never done the double exposure effect in Photoshop before, but my client had this idea that she wanted to use one with an upcoming
How to know when your white is really white - Are you delivering digital photos and/or selling prints? Then having accurate colors is essential! Make sure to know when your white is really white by

Want to jumpstart your photography? Enter our contest today, and get $300 worth of photo tools just for entering!