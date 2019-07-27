5 articles featured the week of July 21 through 27, 2019 on Photofocus.com
Weekly Wrap-Up

Weekly Wrap-Up: July 21-27, 2019

Welcome to the week that was on Photofocus! This time, Bryan Esler explained why 2 Drobos are better than 1, Mike Hagan discussed dissonance (whatever that is) in outdoor photography, Julie Powell showed how to make condensation on glassware for still lifes, I interviewed Skylum Chief Technology Officer, Dima Sytnik on why he replaces skies in his photos, and Bryan finished with a “not-to-worry piece on Square Studio. We had a great week. Hope you did too!

Creating redundancy with two Drobos - As someone who’s had a Drobo for the past several years — first with a four-bay version and more recently a 5D3 — I was
Creating visual dissonance in outdoor and travel photography - One of my favorite things to do in photography is finding patterns. Like most people, I am drawn to patterns, textures and repetition. As fascinating
Creating condensation on glasses, bottles and cans - Don’t you just love a frosty glass of something cool and refreshing on a hot day? Nothing looks quite as cool and refreshing as an
Skylum CTO Dima Sytnik on replacing skies - “The point to our software is to make a much more powerful and unique editing experience. To make awesome results much easier and to bring
Why Square Photo Studio won’t hurt professional photographers - You may have heard earlier this week that payment platform Square is getting into the photography business. More importantly, it has launched a service called
