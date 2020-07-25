This week, Julie Powell kicked things off by answering the question, should you become a professional photographer? Then, Bryan Esler told us what’s next for Olympus users, and Bob Coates introduced us to a great solution to easily change out your wall art.

Michele Grenier put the Sony a6400 and a9 head-to-head in a mirrorless face-off, and finally, Levi Sim gave seven tips to help photograph the NEOWISE comet.