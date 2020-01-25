Lauri Novak started out this week, giving us a sneak peek at Adobe Capture. Then, Kevin Ames reviewed the Luxli case for Timpani lights, while Julie Powell gave a first look at DxO PhotoLab 3.1. Bryan Esler had a Creators Chat with portrait photographer Chris Orwig and finally, Nate Torres gave us some great tips on how to find models for portrait photography.

Adobe Capture A look at Adobe Capture’s latest updates for photographers - Adobe recently added a couple of features to its Adobe Capture app. If you’re not familiar with this Adobe app (I wasn’t) you may want
Luxli case for Timpani lights offers easy storage without the bulk - Luxli gave me their new carrying case that can hold a pair of Timpani LED lights for the purpose of writing this review. What I
A first look at DxO PhotoLab 3.1 - I was recently offered a copy of DxO PhotoLab 3 to try out for a review. I have always been an Adobe girl and use Lightroom
Finding your hidden truth, with Chris Orwig - We welcome you to a new Photofocus series called Creators Chat, where we interview photographers across the globe to find out how they create and
How to find models for portrait photography: Eight (simple) tips - You’ve made the jump into photography — you bought your gear, you’ve read some of the industry’s most popular books and you’re following the best

Earn free prizes just for entering the Photofocus Celebrates 21 Years contest! Get started today.