It was another busy, winter-filled week at Photofocus! This week, Bob Coates taught us how to expose to the right using the Histogram, while Bryan Esler looked into whether shutter count matters on mirrorless cameras. Andrew Ford talked about finding your niche when it comes to video, and Levi Sim walked us through sculpting a portrait. Finally, James Maher gave us some great tips for event photography.

Expose to the right with the Histogram - The image above was shot at ISO 3200 and over exposed by two stops. I showed the results of an exposure test and resulting noise
Does shutter count matter on mirrorless cameras? - Mirrorless cameras are all the rage these days. While it started with Sony, Olympus, Panasonic and Fuji, Canon and Nikon finally joined the game in
Finding your niche in video - (Editor’s Note: We welcome this guest post from Andrew Ford, an award-winning video producer with 20 years of experience. Based out of the Tampa Bay,
Portrait Tips: Sculpt a portrait - Making portraits for clients is like competing in the decathlon. You have to be able to shoot movement and groups and individuals and kids and
What are the most important event photography tips to know? - (Editor’s Note: We welcome this guest post from James Maher. James is a New York event photographer who captures business and corporate events and seminars

