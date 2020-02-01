Lauri Novak kicked off the week by giving us six ways to get out of a photography slump. Then, the Photofocus Editorial Board wrote on face-to-face camera sales, while Andrew Ford gave us some great ways to increase video engagement. Nate Torres presented tips to photograph outdoor portraits and Michele Grenier documented her first experience photographing an international sports event. Finally, Vanelli chatted with Arlene Evans about the closure of PDN and the state of the photography industry.

