Here are just some of the interesting articles that we published this week. Michèle Grenier finishes her series on photographing an international sports event. Andrew Ford shares his green screen location kit. Julie Powell finds her photos with Excire Search. New writer Jeremy Gray talks about the state of the Nikon Z mirrorless system. Bryan Esler’s Creators Chat features an interview with Lindsay Adler and Cano’s EOS Utility gets an upgrade to fix what Apple broke.

Covering my first international sports event, part two - I’m on my way to covering my first international sports event with my camera bag fully equipped. Let the games begin! Welcoming the baby —

Green screen on-the-go - A green screen kit is handy for many video projects, but you may not own one because it seems costly to purchase or a pain

Using Excire Search in Lightroom Classic for the first time - After recently been given a copy of Excire Search 2 Pro to review, I wrote my first post on downloading and installing it. This process

The state of the Nikon Z system, part one: Cameras - (Editor’s Note: We’d like to welcome Jeremy Gray to the Photofocus team. Located in Maine, Jeremy has been a fine art landscape and nature photographer

The day in the life of a professional photographer - We see it every day. Someone becomes a photographer and thinks, “Now I get to make photographs for the rest of my life.” Sure, you

Farming beauty, with Lindsay Adler - For Lindsay Adler, getting started with photography deeply involved her family, living on a farm. But instead of working the farm, she pulled out a