Weekly Wrap-Up: February 3-9, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published this week on Photofocus. This week, we learned about finishing studio portraits in Perfectly Clear, a camera’s exposure, traveling to Antarctica, cropping in Lightroom Classic, and found out some quick tips for nature photographers.

Finishing a studio portrait after retouching - The purpose of working in a studio is control. This includes lighting for the most flattering result to go along with makeup, hair styling and camera angle. A photograph that has all of these advantages still has the finishing done in post-production. In the days of film and making prints, it was common to use…

Exposure beyond the camera manual - You reviewed the camera manual and completed an online tutorial. You did everything you thought you were supposed to do. And yet, your photographs aren’t exposed the way you want them to be. When I was a new photographer, shooting transparency film, I was always frustrated by exposure. I kept asking myself why some exposures worked…

The Traveling Photographer: Choosing a trip to Antarctica, Part 2 - In our last post, we discussed some of the important factors to consider when deciding whether to travel to Antarctica. In this post, we’ll discuss additional choices to consider. As we noted before, some trips go only to the Antarctic Peninsula, while others go to the Falklands and South Georgia, and still others (longer and…

Cropping tricks in Lightroom Classic - One of my most used tools in Lightroom Classic has to be the cropping tool. While simple at its core, it can have a substantial effect to your photographs. And while we all know how to click and drag each edge to get the crop we want, the tool is much more powerful than that.…