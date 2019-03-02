Weekly Wrap-Up: February 24-March 2, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published during the week on Photofocus. This week we posted articles on making photographs in falling snow and from a moving train, a technical look at external graphics cards, thoughts on why landscape photographers want to carry telephoto lenses, what is a normal lens and the value of spending time with our fellow creatives. Enjoy.
Photographing in falling snow- In a recent video from LinkedIn Learning, photographer Justin Resnick addressed exposure issues which photographers can encounter when shooting snow. In this post, I’m going to address a related issue I’ve grappled with the last two winters, namely shooting while it is ACTIVELY snowing. Living in Southern California, this isn’t a situation I’ve dealt with…
The Traveling Photographer: Photography from a moving train- Is it possible to make good photographs from the window of a moving train? If you asked me last month I would have said absolutely not. The windows are blotchy with dirt and watermarks. Reflections abound. And what about the speed you are traveling at? I have since realized I was wrong. I actually got…
eGPU: Why you should or shouldn’t get one- eGPU’s, external graphics cards connected over the relatively new Thunderbolt 3 connection, are fascinating pieces of hardware that enable Thunderbolt 3 equipped laptops to use high performance desktop graphic cards. With an entry price point of around $400 for a plug and play system for both Mac and PC, you might want to see if…
Why landscape photographers should always carry a telephoto- While corporate events and commercial advertising photography are my bread and butter, landscapes are what I love to photograph on the weekends. As much as I love and rely on my wide angle, 7-14mm f/2.8 lens, sometimes I want something… different. I recently started taking my telephoto lenses with me. Doing so certainly adds to…
Spending time with fellow creatives- How often do you get together with other photographers or even other artists? Spending time with those who share our passions can be helpful in several ways. Be inspired or inspire someone Everyone is at a different point on their path. Spending time with someone who is further down the path is a great way…
