This week our team ventured out to Las Vegas for WPPI! We saw some great new products from companies like Savage, Platypod, Insta360, Tether Tools and more. Stay tuned for more coverage next week!

James Maher kicked off the week and gave us six tips for new street photographers, while Andrew Ford gave us some simple ways to optimize our YouTube channels. Nate Torres told us how to use leading lines, while Kevin Ames talked to Insta360 and Bryan Esler talked to Savage about their new C-Stand.