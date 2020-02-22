With WPPI just a few days away, we wanted to give you a few interesting articles that you can put into practice on your trip out to Las Vegas! We hope to see you there for our photowalk and readers’ breakfast!

Julie Powell kicked off the week talking about using Excire Search to locate landmarks, while Nate Torres gave us eight ways to capture emotion in photographs. Lauri Novak talked about the legacy of photographs, Bryan Esler gave us insight into the latest Photoshop update to celebrate its 30th birthday and Jeremy Gray discussed the value of printing.

