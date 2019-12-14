After a week full of Black Friday and other holiday deals, we kicked off December with some great content to enhance your photography this winter!

With the holiday season officially underway, Julie Powell kicked off this week by showing us how to add bokeh to our Christmas images. Bryan Esler told us about how to get around the storage limits of photos on your iPhone, while Michele Grenier told us about a conceptual photoshoot with fellow photographer Daniel Mallard. Levi Sim walked us through a solution to going through and editing hundreds of photographs, and finally, Nate Torres gave us some great professional Instagram tips.

Throughout the next week, we have a TON of holiday-centric content for you, so stay tuned!

