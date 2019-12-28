This is the last full week of 2019. We usher out the year with articles on the iPhone, what to do with that new camera and more. Happy almost new year.

A guest post from TheDigitalStory podcast creator Derrick Story on Capture One as an alternative to Lightroom. Chris Anson reveals how to make shaky videos stable. Managing Editor Bryan Esler starts a series on that new camera you received for Christmas, then Nate Torres has some simple tips for making better iPhone photos. Finally, I review Epson’s FastFoto scanner.

Is Capture One Pro 20 a viable alternative to Lightroom? - (Editor’s Note: We welcome this guest post from Derrick Story, creator of TheDigitalStory Podcast. Derrick is a writer, photographer, teacher and podcaster. You can follow
Stabilizing iPhone video in DaVinci Resolve 16 - In this video, I’m going to show you how I stabilize my iPhone footage in DaVinci Resolve 16 (DR16). With DR16 open, I’ll create a
You’ve got a new camera. Now what? Part one - So you were one of the lucky ones this year who got a new camera for Christmas. Now what? One look at that several hundred
How to take great pictures with your phone: Seven simple tips - Photography has changed quite a bit since the days of our grandparents’ driving down to the local drugstore with their rolls of film from the
Even curled or sticky Polaroids were able to be scanned by the Epson FastFoto FF-650W. In-depth review: Epson’s wireless print/Polaroid scanner - During the early part of my career, I made Polaroid test photos of practically every shot I made commercially on film. I saved 6,000 of

