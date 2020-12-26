We hope you are having a wonderful holiday! This week, Kevin Ames kicked things off with an interview with Catalina Bloch from MDRN Photobooth to talk about how she’s thought outside the box when it comes to printing at events. Then, Sara Kempner told us how she gets uses Instagram Saves to get inspired and help support other photographers.

Joy Celine Asto introduced us to winter wonderland scenes in Swedish Lapland, while Bryan Esler walked us through how to use the new Speed Edit feature in Capture One 21. Finally, Ken Lee told us how he captured the Christmas Star.

MDRN Photobooth Company and DNP printers MDRN Photobooth is an event success - MDRN Photobooth Company is a super-successful event photography group based in Ottawa, Canada. Using DNP printers they provide not only memories for events for attendees,
Mobile Mondays: Getting inspired from Instagram Saves - Launched in mid 2017, Instagram Saves allows you to save other people’s posts within your account. Alternatively, people can also save your posts. You may
Dreaming of a winter wonderland in Swedish Lapland - I’m sure that a lot of us are missing traveling to postcard-perfect places during the holidays, especially winter locations that are fitting for the season.
Capture One’s new Speed Edit helps speed up your workflow - We’ve all been there. Our client is begging us to turn around photos in no time flat, without giving us a chance to breathe after
The Christmas Star: The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on the shortest day of the year - The winter solstice brings many things. Celebrations, holidays, the longest night of the year, rebirth, and much more. On December 21, 2020, it also brought

Catch our replay of December’s The Photographer Show, with guest Gilmar Smith!