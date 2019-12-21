After a week full of Black Friday and other holiday deals, we kicked off December with some great content to enhance your photography this winter!

What a great week leading up to Christmas! We brought you several holiday-themed tutorials this week to make sure you capture all the magic that happens next week!

Lauri Novak kicked it off, showing us different ways to get creative when it comes to photographing Christmas lights. Levi Sim took us into the world of black and white portraits, while our team put together a list of great last-minute stocking stuffers! Erin Holmstead showed us how to create custom bokeh shapes for the holiday season and finally, Julie Powell took us into the world of festive food photography.

We wish you the happiest of holidays! Stay tuned for more in the coming week, including some Christmas-specific special features.

snowflake lights bokeh Getting creative with holiday light photos - They are everywhere this time of year — lights. Big, small, all sorts of colors, in windows, on trees and illuminating the world around us
Portrait Tips: Ruin the color for better black and whites - When you make a picture with a digital camera, even if the camera is set to black and white, it records the picture in color
Last-minute stocking stuffers for photographers - Christmas might only be six days away, but there’s still time to get some last-minute presents for your favorite photographer’s stocking! Here are some ideas
DIY bokeh shape photography - The holidays are upon us and it’s time to take out your camera and make some fun images. I thought I would share how I
Creating movement with festive food photos - Add a little pizazz to your festive food photos with some movement and even an element of human touch. A little movement in a still

Still looking for some gifts for that special photographer? Check out our Holiday Shopping Guide!