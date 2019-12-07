After a week full of Black Friday and other holiday deals, we kicked off December with some great content to enhance your photography this winter!

Michele Grenier kicked it off, showing how to get perfect exposure with the Illuminati light and color meter, while Julie Powell walked us through capturing victorian silo art. Bob Coates continued the week with a piece on how to photograph strangers. Lauri Novak kicked off the holiday season with ideas for going beyond Santa photos, and finally, Michele Grenier told us about her experiences with Facebook deleting her business pages.

It was a great start to December here at Photofocus!

How to get photos with perfect exposure 100% of the time - Are you eyeballing your exposure? Do your photos tend to be underexposed or overexposed from time to time? Are you 100% sure of your settings?
Victorian silo art, part one - Australia’s farmers and rural areas have been doing it tough. Climate change is a real thing whether people wish to believe it or not. Many
Photographing strangers - There is a tendency in most of us to have a fear of the unknown. I have never had a negative experience in asking someone
santa sign Beyond the Santa photo - They’re here whether you’re ready or not — it’s the holiday season and photos will be a big part of the next couple of months.
Facebook just deleted my business account … for the second time! - Yep, you read it right folks: a couple weeks ago, Facebook decided to delete my freakin’ professional photography business page. ALL. OF. IT. For the

Enter to win a camera, software, accessories and more, in our Celebrate 21 Years of Photofocus contest!