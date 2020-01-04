This is the last full week of 2019. We usher out the year with articles on the iPhone, what to do with that new camera and more. Happy almost new year.

This week, we kicked off 2020 with some New Year’s resolution advice from Scott Wyden Kivowitz, and looked back at 2019 with my Photofocus Rewind piece. Rich Harrington kicked off his 31-day series on resolutions for 2020, while Lauri Novak walked us through refreshing our business presence. Finally, Julie Powell showed us the power of AI Sky Replacement in Luminar 4.