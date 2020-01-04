This is the last full week of 2019. We usher out the year with articles on the iPhone, what to do with that new camera and more. Happy almost new year.

This week, we kicked off 2020 with some New Year’s resolution advice from Scott Wyden Kivowitz, and looked back at 2019 with my Photofocus Rewind piece. Rich Harrington kicked off his 31-day series on resolutions for 2020, while Lauri Novak walked us through refreshing our business presence. Finally, Julie Powell showed us the power of AI Sky Replacement in Luminar 4.

Make Your Resolution to Improve Your Photography Make your resolution to improve your photography - I’d like to take a moment and provide you with some simple wisdom. With the New Year around the corner, your resolution can be improving
Photofocus Rewind: 2019 in review - Before we celebrate the big ball drop tonight, I wanted to take a look back at what 2019 was like for photographers. While the year
New Year resolutions for photographers — let’s get to work! - Happy New Year! Introducing a new series from our publisher, Rich Harrington. He wants to challenge you to make bigger New Year resolutions for a
reflected time Time to update and refresh your business presence - It’s that time of year again, no not the holidays, it’s time to update all the things. Renew and refresh As I was thinking about
One touch sky replacement in Luminar 4 - So Luminar 4 has been out for a little while now, and there are some great features to really make your images pop! I adore

Win a new camera of your choice? Enter the Photofocus celebrates 21 contest series.