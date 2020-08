This week, Scott Wyden Kivowitz showcased the SpiderPro Hand Strap v2, while Bryan Esler interviewed Adobe’s Will Allen about what photographers can expect from the upcoming Content Authenticity Initiative.

Bob Coates introduced us to using infrared during the summertime, while Ken Lee gave some great tips on how to photograph the Perseid meteor shower. Finally, Julie Powell finished off the week with a great water refraction project for kids.