Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Weekly Wrap-Up

Weekly Wrap-Up: August 4-10, 2019

It’s been a great week at Photofocus! Here’s a few of our favorite posts from the past week.

First, Chris Anson discusses the FAA forcing recreational drone users to register via LAANC, while Bryan Esler reviews Sony TOUGH memory cards. Vanelli talked with judges Kevin Ames and Michele Grenier about the Impact Photo Contest, and Lauri Novak helped us see the bigger picture with a visit to the Chicago White Sox stadium. Finally, Bob Coates capped off the week showing us how to turn nature into abstract photography art.

And don’t forget! Drobo and Photofocus are having a photography contest. Read more about it and enter your photo here.

FAA forces recreational drone flyers to use LAANC authorization - As of July 23, 2019, the FAA is requiring recreational drone flyers to use LAANC (Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability) authorization to fly in
Achieving peace of mind with TOUGH memory cards - I photograph a lot of corporate events and am constantly on-the-go. Up until recently, I had relied on trusty SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-II memory
Vanelli talks with two of the judges of the Impact Photo Contest - Drobo, the foremost manufacturer of protected storage devices and Photofocus bring you the Impact Photo Contest to celebrate World Photography Day, Monday, August 19, 2019.
details in photography Seeing details in the bigger picture - I recently went to a fan event at Guaranteed Rate Field (still Comiskey Park to me), home of the Chicago White Sox. I thought it
Abstract photo art from nature - Creating abstract photo art from nature is a wonderful way to turn a ho-hum overcast photo day into one that gets you some colorful décor
Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Abstract photo art from nature

Abstract photo art from nature

Seeing details in the bigger picture

Seeing details in the bigger picture

Vanelli talks with two of the judges of the Impact Photo Contest

Vanelli talks with two of the judges of the Impact Photo Contest

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.