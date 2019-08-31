Weekly Wrap-Up: August 25-31, 2019

Summertime and the living is easy. While this week wraps up summer a lot was happening on Photofocus. Here’s a taste…

Julie Powell leads us off with great advice about comparing our work to social media, a guest post from Giulio Scorio shares 10 must know Lightroom tips, managing editor Bryan Esler weighs in with a first look at AI Structure in Luminar 4, then Levi Sim’s Portrait Tips admonishes to move in close, Bob Coates tells why he stores photos in the cloud and a video from Joseph Linaschke’s LinkedIn Learning class on macro photos of flowers in nature rounds out the week. Enjoy!