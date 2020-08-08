This week, Erin Holmstead told us about the compact lights she uses for photography, while Nate Torres made the argument about why EXIF data isn’t important.

Scott Wyden Kivowitz walked us through creating a custom studio lighting setup, while Bryan Esler reviewed the new Olympus 100-400mm lens. Finally, Giulio Sciorio talked about how he utilizes Aurora HDR on his street portraits.

My go-to lights fit in the palm of my hand. Don’t yours? - If I told you that my two must-have lights fit into the palm of my hand, would you believe me? One of those lights alone
Why EXIF data isn’t that important - In today’s article, I’m going to discuss why EXIF information is not that important. Before I do that, let’s discuss what EXIF is. What is
Smart Studio Lighting How to create your own smart studio lighting - While my office is also my studio, just like so many other photographers, I am in a unique situation. My office/studio lights have to be
Does the new Olympus 100-400mm hit the mark? - I’ve had the new Olympus 100-400mm f/5-6.3 (B&H | Amazon) for a few days now, and I finally was able to take it out and
Perfecting street portraits with Aurora HDR - Street photography is such a vast topic and one that’s wide open to interpretations. My view is that street photography is more of a state

