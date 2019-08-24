Weekly Wrap-Up: August 18-24, 2019

With summer winding down and the kids going back to school, the team at Photofocus brought some really unique articles this week to get your creativity juices flowing!

Guest author Nate Torres presented six tips to get you going with your portrait photography and then Dennis Dunbar kicked off Photoshop World by telling us how to keep those portraits looking real in Photoshop. Bryan Esler reviewed the budget-friendly Godox V1 flash and Julie Powell told us how attending workshops can help get your photographic mojo back. Finally, Vanelli brought a special edition of the InFocus Interview Show with Abe Curland from B&H, and Lauri Novak explained why photographing on Auto mode can be good … and bad. We hope your week was great!