Weekly Wrap-Up: August 18-24, 2019

With summer winding down and the kids going back to school, the team at Photofocus brought some really unique articles this week to get your creativity juices flowing!

Guest author Nate Torres presented six tips to get you going with your portrait photography and then Dennis Dunbar kicked off Photoshop World by telling us how to keep those portraits looking real in Photoshop. Bryan Esler reviewed the budget-friendly Godox V1 flash and Julie Powell told us how attending workshops can help get your photographic mojo back. Finally, Vanelli brought a special edition of the InFocus Interview Show with Abe Curland from B&H, and Lauri Novak explained why photographing on Auto mode can be good … and bad. We hope your week was great!

Six portrait photography tips for beginners - If you're thinking about getting into portrait photography, then you've made a wise choice. Capturing people's portraits requires some technical skill coupled with an artistic touch.
Beware the blur: Keeping portraits looking real - (Editor’s note: This guest article is by professional retoucher Dennis Dunbar. He has been adding the Photoshop magic to images for movie posters and ad campaigns for
Godox V1 offers high speed and power in round flash head - For the past couple years, I’ve utilized the Nissin line of flashes — specifically the Di700A and i60A — for my on-camera flash photography. While
workshop header Why attending a workshop can help get your photographic mojo back - The thing about being a creative is finding inspiration and a constant stream of it. It’s not as easy as it sounds. Have you ever
InFocus Interview Show, special edition: Learn to recognize opportunities with Abe Curland - Opportunities to increase our skills and knowledge are all around us, but sometimes we may not spot them. In this special video edition, I sat
dancer using auto settings Photographing on Auto: The good and the bad - We probably all do it at some point — we become lazy, we’re shooting something we don’t really care about, we’re just creating snapshots or
