Weekly Wrap-Up: August 11-17, 2019

Lots going on during the dog days of summer here at Photofocus.

Photoshop becomes more fun with the Logickeyboard in a Levi Sim review. Julie Powell riffs on fractal prism filters for portraits. Mykii Liu praises Lightroom Classic’s GPU upgrade — FINALLY! Lauri Novak tells us to use what’s on hand as backgrounds, then, Chris Anson shows how to add storage capacity while still accessing your data. Hope your week was fun. Stay cool as you can…