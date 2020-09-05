Then, Andrew Ford presented seven tips to help you take better video on your smartphone.

Erin Holmstead and her son, Rock, showed the basics of using an iPad camera. We found out some details about the upcoming LuminarAI software, and finally, Mark Morrow discussed the world of tethering.

What you missed on Flipboard this week

Each week, we publish a variety of curated storyboards with some of our best content! Here’s what was on the docket for this week. Be sure to follow us!