This week, Kevin Ames kicked things off by telling us how and when to slim faces in portraits, while Susan Kanfer gave us insight on how to best sell stock photographs. Jeremy Gray told us where the Nikon Z system is headed, Lauri Novak told us how to catch up on our photo editing and finally, Bryan Esler gave us insight into the best ways to capture history.

Looking for more inspiration? Be sure to check out The Artists’ Notebook, where we’re giving you inspirational articles, webinars and breakout sessions — all for free!

Face slimming when and why Slimming faces: When and why - Slimming faces starts at the camera by lighting the thin side of the subject while letting the thicker side slip into shadow. For jowls, a
Stock photography best practices - Success as a stock photographer takes hard work, strategy and patience. Understanding how to create marketable imagery with appropriate metadata is key. Metadata helps buyers
The state of the Nikon Z system, part four: Where the system is headed - In my first two articles discussing the Nikon Z system, I focused first on the three available cameras and then gave brief overviews of each
black and white architecture photo Taking time to catch up on your photo editing - I don’t know about you but I have quite a large backlog of images I’ve never really culled and/or edited. I get home from a
Effective ways to capture history - Businesses are shut down, restaurants are only available for takeout and it seems like the world has hit the pause button. People are staying at

Win free prizes just for entering the Photofocus Celebrates 21 Years contest! Get started today.