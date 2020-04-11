This week, Kevin Ames kicked things off by telling us how and when to slim faces in portraits, while Susan Kanfer gave us insight on how to best sell stock photographs. Jeremy Gray told us where the Nikon Z system is headed, Lauri Novak told us how to catch up on our photo editing and finally, Bryan Esler gave us insight into the best ways to capture history.

Looking for more inspiration? Be sure to check out The Artists’ Notebook, where we’re giving you inspirational articles, webinars and breakout sessions — all for free!