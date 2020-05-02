This week, Jeremy Gray taught us how watercraft can help you capture better wildlife photos, while I talked about what to do as photographers during the Coronavirus pandemic. Lauri Novak walked us through a few must-dos when it comes to mobile photography and Matt Seuss taught us about sky replacement. Finally, Michele Grenier showed how to make an Instagram grid with Photoshop.

Looking for more inspiration? Be sure to check out The Artists’ Notebook, where we’re giving you inspirational articles, webinars and breakout sessions — all for free!