Weekly Wrap-Up: April 14-20, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up features articles from this week on Photofocus. This week, Michele Grenier continues her journey to mirrorless, Mykii Liu talks about the Samsung 860 QVO SSD, Bob Coates dives into gear for wildflower photography, Vanelli introduces us to Aircam event software and guest writer Jamie MacDonald dives into photographing in the rain. Enjoy!

Will I switch from DSLR to Mirrorless? My first photoshoot experience with the Olympus OM-D E-M1X - As I already mentioned in my very first article, that I am looking at upgrading my photography gear (my two Nikon D750 cameras). As this is a pretty expensive move, I am currently trying both the Sony a9 and Olympus OM-D E-M1X to see which one would best fit my sports photography needs. Now’s the…

Getting Samsung’s 860 QVO solid state hard drive is a no brainer - Samsung had released the 860 QVO SSD line in the end of 2018 as their entry level and most affordable SSD. Samsung has been a leader of solid state storage for almost a decade and has brought much of that technology down to a price range that everyone should jump on. I’ve got my hands…

Hiking gear for wildflower photography, part one - Spring is in the air and depending upon where you are the bloom has begun or will be coming your way soon with the April showers. (or snow in some cases!!) I’m going to share my kit for getting out and capturing the botanical blooms. And show you a couple of results. Camera and lens…

First look at Aircam for event photographers - I met Aircam’s co-founder Evan Rufkin at the 2019 WPPI event in Las Vegas. I interviewed him about a unique tool his company created for event photographers. Imagine photographing an event — weddings, charity, sporting — and giving guests instant access to every image on their smartphone or the ability to create a permalink to…