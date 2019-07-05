Website maintenance scheduled for this Sunday

Hey, Photofocus readers! We wanted to let you know that we’re going to be working on our website this Sunday, July 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET. During this period, you may experience an error or not be able to access Photofocus.com.

The website should be back up and functional in plenty time for our first article Monday morning, and once it is, we hope you’ll enjoy some exciting changes!

During this period, we encourage you to get out and photograph! Or if you’re in the stormy midwest, revisit some old photographs and submit them to our Flickr group for consideration of our Photographer of the Day feature.

Thanks for your patience!