Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Vanelli

Vanelli is a working sports and portrait photographer, educator, and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created videos for LinkedIn Learn, has written hundreds of articles, taught at major photography conferences and has developed many photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently, he is the Director of Education at Skylum Software, teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for the Vanelli and Friends series.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be teaching how light modifiers can control, block, bounce or shape light. We will touch base on different light modifiers, what light modifiers to use and when, how to shape light and how to add more natural light to the scene.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I’ve always had a love for photography since I was a teenager. It wasn’t until I opened my own martial arts business in 1990 that I had to rely on my own photography. I couldn’t afford a photographer so I shot my own ads, promos and created special posters for my students. That’s when I started my dual career as a martial arts instructor and photographer.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I see what’s happening around me and what gather inspiration from others then think about what can I do to make it better.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Don’t be intimated by flash photography. Approach it as you would natural light.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Making my work so different from others that it gets recognized.”

Will you be leading a photowalk? If so, can you tell us a little more about it?

“Yes I will be leading a photowalk, at Wickham Park in Melbourne, FL. We will stay in a local park and reach how to balance natural light with flash photography, We have several models lined up, it will be a lot of fun! Click here to learn more!“