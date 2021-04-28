Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Nate Torres

Nate Torres is the founder of Imaginated.com, a photographer, author at Photofocus and recognized enterprise digital marketing consultant. After working as a full-time enterprise SEO consultant with top companies such as Allstate, Bill.com and Web.com, he created Imaginated.com to combine his two passions of photography/art and growth marketing.

His goal is to inspire all the artists and creators out there who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve due to a lack of marketing and business knowledge — and vice versa for business professionals who want to get in-touch with their creative side.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be covering topics related to SEO at the Visual Storytelling Conference. I will be teaching a session on keywords as well as a session on local SEO. Attendees should expect to learn the fundamentals of these topics and what SEO is in ‘plain English.’ They will be explained in terms of how photographers should approach these two topics to make it easy to grab the concepts.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I got started in photography in college. I was drawn to the idea of capturing time and preserving it into a single image. I started photographing friends and then started offering paid photoshoots.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I push to better myself as a photographer as well as a digital marketer. By trying to better myself, it also pushes my creative potential by learning new concepts and ideas.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“When the concepts are explained with real life examples, picture how these concepts can apply to your own business.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“One challenge I’ve had in my career both in the digital marketing and photography space, is a perceived lack of experience due to age. Experience is experience and that just comes with time. I’ve often overcome this perceived inexperience by showing proven results, being competent, working hard, and staying consistent.”