Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Matt Kloskowski

“Matt is a guy that hates bios written in the third person. He … no wait … I … love teaching and photography 🙂 In that order. I feel that enjoying photography, and photo editing can get WAY too complicated. So my personal mission (and favorite thing to do), is to create education that simplifies the process of taking great photos, and how to edit them to get the results you’ve always wanted. I’m also very honored to be a Sony Artisan of Imagery, included in the Photoshop Hall of Fame and author or co-author of over 20 books on photo editing (Lightroom and Photoshop) and photography.”

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be teaching a very creative class on texture blending. It’s the process where you take a texture image and blend it with a wildlife landscape or really, any type of photo. It works especially good when you have cluttered backgrounds or just want to have some fun with a photo and do something different. I’m also teaching some editing tips for wildlife photographers in Lightroom and Photoshop.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I honestly don’t remember. When I was a teen I had a small 35mm cheap camera that I used to take pictures at fraternity parties. As I got older and my kids were born, I bought a DSLR to take more photos and it just grew from there.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“It’s fun and it’s my job. I enjoy photography and photo editing so I’m personally always looking for new things to do. Plus, it’s my job. I’m an online educator so if I don’t push the boundaries, I probably won’t be very successful 🙂”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Just enjoy your photography. There’s so much talk about sharing on Instagram and social media these days. And that’s great. I do hope you share your photography. But for many people, photography is about personally enjoying the process. So if a photo never makes it off your computer, but you enjoyed it, then that’s all the matters to me.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“My biggest challenge is helping people cut through all of the tech. Let’s face it, photography is a techie industry. But sometimes we get so caught up in color spaces, algorithms, etc … and we forget that the most important thing is the way the photo looks — not the color space you chose for it.”