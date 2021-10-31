The Photofocus Community members are celebrating all things fall and Halloween this week.

We asked our members to share some images that depict fall where they are or what they’ve captured that represents Halloween.

Heather Wilson created this beautiful fall portrait of her daughter. Michele Regnier. The Picnic area off of Hwy 112 in NH. Susan Liepa with her Lensbaby Sol 45 A lovely fall color from Jennifer Gourdin. Gary Richardson shares this rabbitbrush along the Toll Road Trail, Fort Boise Military Reserve. Joe Kennedy found this fun Halloween decoration. Gareth McCarthy found this close to the south bank of the river Thames, there is an abandoned car park. Dianne Maguire drives by this home every day and asked the homeowner if she could take photos. Chuck Moser snapped this scene as he was driving by near his neighborhood.

Photo Assist Live

We also had our monthly Photo Assist Live hangout. Each month members submit images they’d like a little help with. Photofocus authors and other members do their best to offer solutions to post-processing questions, better composition suggestions and just give as much help as we can to other members.

You can join us each month and submit your own images here.

Favorite images of the week

This week we had some great submissions to our daily themes and we also got to see what was out of some of our member’s windows for the weekly challenge.

For #MonochromeMonday, Aaron Perkinson shared this beautiful waterfall from the Coclé highlands of Panama.

Cyrus Crossan submitted this photo of Washington D.C. Dulles airport at night for the #TravelTuesday theme.

I absolutely love this #WildlifeWednesday image from Jaquelin Lant. Can’t say I’ve ever looked that closely at a zebra’s back end.

Rich M beautifully captured this shot for the #ReflectionsThursday theme.

For #StreetSaturday, William Banik managed to get a local skateboarder in front of this great Pipe – Valves and Fittings building.

For this week’s Weekly Challenge, I asked our members to share what they see right outside their windows. Robert Schiffman found this female house finch staring at him through his window. To take part in our Weekly Challenges be sure to join the Photo Challenges Group.

