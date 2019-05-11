The Weekly Wrap-Up, May 5-11, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up features articles published during the last seven days. This week features part 1 of a super thorough review of the new Autel Evo drone by Chris Anson, associate editor, Bryan Esler shares light painting with a drone, Mike Hagen integrates Skylum’s Aurora HDR 2019 into a workflows, still life photographer, photographer Julie Powell explores creating soft and dreamy looks and Michèle Grenier enthusiastically reviews her new Sony lens. Thanks for reading Photofocus!
