The Weekly Wrap-Up, May 5-11, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-Up features articles published during the last seven days. This week features part 1 of a super thorough review of the new Autel Evo drone by Chris Anson, associate editor, Bryan Esler shares light painting with a drone, Mike Hagen integrates Skylum’s Aurora HDR 2019 into a workflows, still life photographer, photographer Julie Powell explores creating soft and dreamy looks and Michèle Grenier enthusiastically reviews her new Sony lens. Thanks for reading Photofocus!

First look: Autel Evo drone - The Autel Evo was originally released in June 2018, and has gone through various updates and improvements since that time. This article will be looking at it in its current state running firmware version 1.3.46 and is the first in a three-part series. Below is a first look and focus on the basics of the…

Integrating Aurora HDR into your photo editing workflow - I use Lightroom Classic for the vast majority of my post-processing work. I like to use the software package as my overall working hub and then shoot images out to other programs as necessary. As long as the images come back into Lightroom then it is easy for me to always find them and organize…

Light painting with your drone - You may remember the fun I had when taking my Lume Cubes out with Jamie MacDonald, and seeing if we could use them with his drone to paint halos over a barn. While the experiment was mildly successful, Lume Cube Ambassador Daniel Alpert has a great piece on Lume Cube’s blog explaining how to do…

Creating soft and dreamy still life photography - This week we are going to explore another of my favorite styles of still life photography, soft and dreamy. I adore using flat light, so soft, so dreamy and ever so vintage in my mind, they just go together beautifully. So, let’s get a little soft and dreamy … The essence of soft and dreamy…