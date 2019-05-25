The Weekly Wrap-Up: May 19-25, 2019

Here are five articles from the last seven days on Photofocus. Bob Coates shows how to pair Aurora HDr and Luminar Flex. Bryan Esler explains cloud backups. Lauri Novak asks “Why did you buy that lens”? Mike Muraz writes on picturing office spaces. Finally, Kevin Ames reviews an 8-bay Drobo.

Thank you to all of our veterans and those who serve, too!

Pairing Aurora HDR and Luminar Flex - We have all heard that the best time of day to photo is sunrise and sunset. This is quite true as the sunlight passing through the atmosphere softens the light giving our environment more dimension and a warm glow. But what do you do the rest of the day? Alternatives If you are working with…

Securing your photos with cloud backup - Throughout my photographic career, I’ve tried several backup solutions both on-site and in the cloud. Having lost some photographs in the past, it was important for me to get a system I could count on to not only back up my files but do so in an efficient way that wouldn’t bog down my machine.…

Commercial architecture: Photographing office spaces - Some of my favorite photoshoots over the past year have been office spaces. It’s pretty incredible what some of these new offices look, nothing like what I experienced when I had a corporate job. Not only is the design usually great, but I also get to collaborate closely with my client’s team during the photoshoot,…

Why did you buy that lens? - A recent social media post prompted me to write this. Back in March, I purchased a new lens, the Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3. Why? Well, I got a great deal on it at WPPI and my Canon 70-300mm, while still working perfectly, is 10 years old and I thought the little extra reach would be nice.…