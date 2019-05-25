The Weekly Wrap-Up: May 19-25, 2019

Here are five articles from the last seven days on Photofocus. Bob Coates shows how to pair Aurora HDr and Luminar Flex. Bryan Esler explains cloud backups. Lauri Novak asks “Why did you buy that lens”? Mike Muraz writes on picturing office spaces. Finally, Kevin Ames reviews an 8-bay Drobo.
Thank you to all of our veterans and those who serve, too!
Pairing Aurora HDR and Luminar Flex- We have all heard that the best time of day to photo is sunrise and sunset. This is quite true as the sunlight passing through the atmosphere softens the light giving our environment more dimension and a warm glow. But what do you do the rest of the day? Alternatives If you are working with…
Securing your photos with cloud backup- Throughout my photographic career, I’ve tried several backup solutions both on-site and in the cloud. Having lost some photographs in the past, it was important for me to get a system I could count on to not only back up my files but do so in an efficient way that wouldn’t bog down my machine.…
Commercial architecture: Photographing office spaces- Some of my favorite photoshoots over the past year have been office spaces. It’s pretty incredible what some of these new offices look, nothing like what I experienced when I had a corporate job. Not only is the design usually great, but I also get to collaborate closely with my client’s team during the photoshoot,…
Why did you buy that lens?- A recent social media post prompted me to write this. Back in March, I purchased a new lens, the Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3. Why? Well, I got a great deal on it at WPPI and my Canon 70-300mm, while still working perfectly, is 10 years old and I thought the little extra reach would be nice.…
Big, fast, protected storage is here! The Drobo 8D- Creating photographs is a lot of exciting fun. Making sure all of those images are stored safely is another matter altogether. Photographers, myself included, love making images both behind the camera and in front of the computer. We want all of them in a place that sends them to the computer at high speed while…
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- The Weekly Wrap-Up: May 19-25, 2019 - May 25, 2019
- RAW Develop vs. Accent AI 2.0 in Luminar 3.1.0 - May 23, 2019
- Big, fast, protected storage is here! The Drobo 8D - May 23, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.