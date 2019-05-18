This edition of the Photofocus Weekly Wrap-Up of noteworthy articles published during the last seven days takes us to the Midwestern U.S. for photographing festivals, fairs and carnivals by Lauri Novak. Managing editor Kevin Ames shares his opinion on photography as a career choice, Scott Wyden Kivowitz rants a bit about branding mistakes by Nikon and Adobe. Next, it’s off to Montana with Matt Fey’s guest post on getting started shooting wildlife and finally, we go to Cypress Creek Studios in Florida to learn how v-flats make beautiful backgrounds thanks to Jason Hahn. Learn, enjoy and keep making photos!
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- The Weekly Wrap-Up: May 12-19, 2019 - May 18, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Guillaume Koch - May 14, 2019
- Photographer — one of the worst jobs ever? Never! - May 14, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.