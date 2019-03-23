The Weekly Wrap-Up: March 17-23, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up is a set of articles that ran during the last seven days on Photofocus. This week Mike Hagen shows us Photo Mechanic 6 and its new catalog feature, Vanelli has a post complete with a video on skin smoothing in Luminar 3, Dave DeBaeremaeker writes about dust in photographing toys, Jason Hahn gets into the dust and tells us how to keep dirt out of our gear when photographing nature and Kevin Ames asks “Are your photos safe in the cloud?’ Good reading!

Photo Mechanic details version 6 and 6+, announces catalog feature - The team of developers at Photo Mechanic have two big software announcements for 2019. First, Camera Bits (Photo Mechanic’s parent company) is releasing a new version of their excellent browsing software in March 2019. Second, they are releasing their long-awaited image catalog functionality in April of 2019. I can’t tell you how excited I am…

Get soft, smooth, wrinkle-free skin with Luminar 3 - There are countless ways to edit skin and remove wrinkles. As a portrait photographer, I would rather have a makeup artist fix the skin and I focus on photography. But there are times when you don’t have a makeup artist and you have to enhance the portrait using image editing software. Here’s how to use Luminar to get soft, smooth, wrinkle-free skin.

Toy photography: Dealing with dust - One of the main issues with photographing toys is that everything gets magnified in scale. The smaller the toy, the bigger the world around the toy look. Small things become huge, and microscopic things become large. As you can imagine this makes small things like dust a big problem. A LEGO minifigure is 1:48 scale.…

Keeping your photography equipment safe around sand and salt water - Beaches and coastal waters provide some of the best opportunities for nature photography, from wildlife to scenery, but sand and salt are probably two of the worst substances for your photography gear. Sand can scratch lenses, jam up tripods and focusing rings, and find its way into every nook and cranny in your gear. Saltwater…