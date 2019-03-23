The Weekly Wrap-Up: March 17-23, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up is a set of articles that ran during the last seven days on Photofocus. This week Mike Hagen shows us Photo Mechanic 6 and its new catalog feature, Vanelli has a post complete with a video on skin smoothing in Luminar 3, Dave DeBaeremaeker writes about dust in photographing toys, Jason Hahn gets into the dust and tells us how to keep dirt out of our gear when photographing nature and Kevin Ames asks “Are your photos safe in the cloud?’ Good reading!
