The Weekly Wrap-Up: March 10-16, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published during the last seven days on Photofocus. This week we posted articles on why non-wedding and portrait photogs would go to WPPI, a first look of the Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera, lighting with the Spiffy Specklur Core kit, Blackmagic RAW for Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and learning the basics for flying UAVs. Good reading!

Capturing Red Rock panoramas - Photographing in the panoramic format can give your images a different look. Anything out of the ordinary can help set your images apart. And that’s a good thing. Here’s how. Photographing panorama images: Technique Let’s talk for a moment about the technique of making a panoramic capture of a scene. While this may seem obvious…

My move to mirrorless - Ever since Sony released their first full-frame mirrorless camera in 2013, I have been wanting to make the switch from DSLR to mirrorless. But I did not want to switch to Sony, for a handful of reasons. Some of which are: The camera is built on the Minolta system, which to me is a turnoff.…

Photographer or model: Who owns the image? - As a photographer, protecting the images you create is critical to your success. Your photography is your product, your art and your brand. As a model, protecting your likeness and how it is used is critical to your success. So when a photo is made by a photographer of a model, who owns it? And…

Be prepared to be spontaneous - Are you ready to go at any moment? Whether it’s a photoshoot or an epic trip that somehow falls in your lap, can you honestly say you’d be able to just pick up and go? Being ready can mean many things. Photoshoot If it’s a photoshoot here is a list of things that can always…