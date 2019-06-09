The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 2-8, 2019

It’s almost summer and Julie Powell begins this week’s wrap-up photographing kids and water balloons. Michael Muraz squeezes us and his lights into an impossible to light bathroom and tells us how he did it. Chris Anson enhances landscapes in Luminar. Bob Coates shows how to work when the light is just not right and Scott Wyden Kivowitz shares a black & white photo of the liberation of a WWII concentration camp then turns it into color.
Enjoy these five posts from the many featured this week on Photofocus!
